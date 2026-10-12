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Bigg Boss 20: Kamya Punjabi says Luv Gill needs a 'serious reality check amid her equation with ScoutOP'

Bigg Boss 20: The discussion grew after ScoutOP reportedly admitted to fellow contestant Yung DSA that he had developed feelings for Love and felt possessive when he saw her interacting with Gullu.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 10:09 AM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 10:09 AM IST
Bigg Boss 20: Kamya Punjabi says Luv Gill needs a 'serious reality check amid her equation with ScoutOP'
Image Credit: File Photo

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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