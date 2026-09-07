Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill reveals she was 'body-shamed' throughout her 'childhood'

Mumbai: It’s just day one in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 20' and the drama has already started to unfold. Contestant Love Gill has given insight into her life to co-housemate Aman Gandhi and has spoken about dealing with body-shaming. Sharing the experience with Aman, she reflected on how difficult it was to deal with comments about her body while growing up. Aman also revealed that he faced body shaming for being too slim.