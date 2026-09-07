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Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill reveals she was 'body-shamed' throughout her 'childhood'

Bigg Boss 20: The 20th edition started on September 6. It has a diverse lineup of 16 celebrity contestants, including names such as MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann and Mahhi Vij, among others.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 02:03 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 02:03 PM IST
Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill reveals she was 'body-shamed' throughout her 'childhood'
Image Credit: Instagram

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill reveals she was 'body-shamed' throughout her 'childhood'
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