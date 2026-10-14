The fight began after Nakul got upset with Qazi Touqeer for making fun of the incident in which the 'Fame Gurukul' winner spat into co-contestant Scout’s ear. While Qazi was discussing the incident with fellow contestants, including Gullu and Mahhi Vij, and making fun of his own act of spitting into Scout’s ear, Nakul overheard the conversation and went to inform Scout about it.