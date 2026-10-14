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Bigg Boss 20: Nakul Dhull vs Gullu's physical fight shocks inmates

Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij was seen crying and shouting during the altercation, repeatedly questioning why Nakul had hit Gullu and whether that was the reason he had entered the house.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 11:03 AM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
Bigg Boss 20: Nakul Dhull vs Gullu's physical fight shocks inmates
Image Credit: TV Show still

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