Salman Khan is back, and so is the annual guessing game over who's walking into the Bigg Boss house — and how much the superstar is pocketing for it. As Bigg Boss 20 gears up for its premiere, the show's contestant list is dominating headlines, with television regulars, social media stars, and a few unexpected names all being linked to the season. But no Bigg Boss launch is complete without the customary chatter about Salman's fee, and this year is no exception. What started as a comparatively modest Rs 2.5 crore per episode when he first took over hosting duties has, over the years, snowballed into a season-long payday running into hundreds of crores, with this edition reportedly touching the Rs 120 crore mark. It's a number that reflects just how central Salman has become to the show's identity — more than a decade in, and 'Bigg Boss' is still practically synonymous with his Saturday-Sunday swagger. With the house reportedly getting a complete makeover and a fresh crop of contestants lined up, Bigg Boss 20 looks set to kick off with its usual mix of drama, star power, and record-breaking numbers.
Just as the highly-anticipated season 20 of the reality television franchise Bigg Boss is set to have its grand premiere on September 6, 2026, all eyes are on bhaijaan Salman Khan returning as the host of the show. According to a report in ZoomTV, Sallu bhai is likely to get a receive a total of Rs 120 crore for his involvement in the upcoming season.
Koimoi earlier shared an estimated analysis of his remuneration over the seasons, with Rs 2.5 crore per episode earnings for his debut as the reality show's host - and for first three seasons, he was paid the same amount, reportedly.
Also, the report suggested he got Rs 20 crore per episode during the fourteenth season to total season payouts reaching as high as Rs 350 crore for the fifteenth season.
However, the Rs 120 crore figure has not been officially confirmed by Salman Khan or the makers.
Based on several media reports, let's take a look at probable celebrity contestants' names for Bigg Boss 20:
Faisal Khan
Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu
Khushi Dubey
Geeta Basra
Marry Kom
Qazi Touqeer
Vikrant Singh Rajpoot
Arishfa Khan
Isha Rikhi
Showik Chakraborty
Aamrapali Dubey
Rhiya Ahir
Love Gill
Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Season 20 is set to launch on September 6, 2026, streaming at 9 pm on JioHotstar, followed by a repeat telecast on Colors TV at 10:30pm.
One of the biggest changes in Bigg Boss 20 is going to be the house designers. Celebrity production designer Omung Kumar, who designed the iconic Bigg Boss house for several seasons along with his wife Vanita Garud Kumar, will not be returning for season 20, as per Siasat report. Kanchan and Rupali, the designers behind The 50, have been finalised to create the new house.
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