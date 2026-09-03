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Bigg Boss 20 premiere, expected contestants list: From Salman Khan's staggering Rs 2.5 cr remuneration per episode to Rs 120 cr per season

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Season 20 is set to launch on September 6, 2026, streaming at 9 pm on JioHotstar, followed by a repeat telecast on Colors TV at 10:30pm.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 07:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Bigg Boss 20 premiere, expected contestants list: From Salman Khan's staggering Rs 2.5 cr remuneration per episode to Rs 120 cr per season
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 14 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

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