Bigg Boss 20 premiere: The wait for television’s most controversial and widely followed reality show is finally ending as the milestone twentieth season of Bigg Boss prepares for its grand launch on Sunday, September 6.
Fans looking to stream or watch the star-studded grand launch can tune in across digital and television platforms:
Digital OTT Streaming: The grand premiere will stream live exclusively on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM IST.
Television Broadcast: The episode will air later the same evening on Colors TV at 10:30 PM IST.
Superstar host Salman Khan is set to return to helm the show, promising fans an unpredictable season packed with fresh dynamics, new house rules, and unscripted drama. Marking the landmark twentieth edition of the reality franchise, Khan’s commanding presence and candid weekend interactions remain the central anchor as a fresh lineup of celebrity contestants prepares to enter the famous locked house.
In the promotional teasers released by the makers, Salman Khan teased the official theme for this edition, titled 'Tathastu'. Adding a strategic edge to the gameplay, the new season introduces a major game-changing element known as the 'Extra Jeevan Daan' twist. Under this unique mechanic, nominated or eliminated contestants will be granted a second lifeline during crucial junctures in the competition, allowing them a chance to flip the balance of power inside the house.
Designed by set designer Varsha Jain, the *Bigg Boss 20* house spans over 10,000 square feet and features 104 cameras capturing every move. Centered on a theme of duality, the sprawling property includes an array of distinct spaces, from a shark-themed swimming pool in the garden to a food truck-inspired kitchen table and a pink teapot-shaped throne in the living area. The season will also introduce a mysterious 'Room 20' and 'Room 2X', featuring pressure pods tied directly to the extra lifeline twist.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.