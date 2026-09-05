Bigg Boss 20 reported contestants: From Mahhi Vijj to Mary Kom, shocking expected entrants

Bigg Boss 20 premiere: Salman Khan is all set to return with the 20th season of his controversial yet hugely popular reality show, Bigg Boss. Ahead of the grand premiere on Sunday, September 6, speculation is mounting over who will be locked inside the house this year. The reported lineup features a diverse mix of television stars, social media creators, sports personalities, musicians, and regional cinema icons.
Mahhi Vij: A household name with nearly two decades in the television industry, Mahhi Vij is best known for her iconic role as Nakusha in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and her stint on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4. Having appeared in television shows across genres and South Indian films, her reported entry, following her separation from actor Jay Bhanushali in 2025, marks a major reality-TV return.
Aman Gandhi: Making his debut with D4 - Get Up and Dance in 2016, Aman built a steady TV career through roles in Parineetii and Bhagya Lakshmi. He was most recently seen playing Tulsi's son in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, a project he reportedly exited to join Bigg Boss 20.
Aasif Khan: Best known for his breakout role as Ganesh in The Viral Fever's hit Prime Video series Panchayat, Aasif Khan brings a strong backing in acclaimed web content to the house.
Rohed Khan: An Austrian actor and model, Rohed made his Bollywood debut as the main antagonist in Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas. He has since appeared in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarzameen, and Detective Sherdil, alongside making a Hollywood debut with Golshifteh Farahani.
Amrapali Dubey: One of the biggest stars in Bhojpuri cinema, Amrapali started her career in Hindi TV before transitioning into a massive box-office draw. Her celebrated pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) in blockbusters like Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan, and Nirahua Chalal London has earned her a massive fanbase.
Isha Rikhi: A popular Punjabi actress and model known for films like Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De, Happy Go Lucky, and Nikka Zaildar 2. Her reported entry comes amid public interest following her recent separation from rapper Badshah, a theme touched upon in promotional teasers.
Love Gill: Starting her career with Karan Aujla's music video 'Facts', Love transitioned from music videos like 'Rakhdi' and 'Peg Sheg' to TV (Tu Patang Main Dor) and Punjabi films including Kuriyan Jawan Bapu Pareshaan, Haterz, and Shakkar Paare.
Qazi Tauqeer: Rising to national fame as the co-winner of the iconic singing reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005, Qazi’s participation marks a return to reality television nearly two decades later.
Mary Kom: The legendary Indian boxer, six-time World Champion, and Olympic medallist represents one of the most high-profile sports entries in the show's history, bringing a completely different background to the competitive environment.
Rhiya Ahir: Emerging as a prominent voice during recent student protests, Rhiya confirmed her participation, stating her desire to represent the support she received from Punjab responsibly while navigating the reality TV platform.
Kushal Tanwar (Gullu): Fresh off his victory on MTV Roadies: Double Cross, Gullu has established himself as a fierce competitor known for strategic, high-stakes gameplay in youth reality shows.
Rhiti Tiwari: An actress and model who has worked across digital and entertainment projects, looking to leverage the Bigg Boss platform to reach a pan-India audience.
Tanmay Singh (Scout): One of India’s most prominent gaming creators and esports streamers, Scout has built a massive online community around Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), bringing a huge digital fanbase to the season.
Arishfa Khan: Transitioning from a child actor in shows like Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera and Meri Durga to a top digital creator, Arishfa boasts over 29 million followers on Instagram.
Uditi Singh: A model and actress whose participation has sparked curiosity, with viewers eager to learn more about her professional journey and personal life beyond her past link-ups in the industry.
Yung DSA: An emerging rapper from India's independent hip-hop scene, Yung DSA brings the raw energy of urban music culture into the house.
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