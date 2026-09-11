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  • /Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari breaks her silence on the pressure of being Manoj Tiwari's daughter: 'Mujhe death threats aate hai, rape threats aate hai'

Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari breaks her silence on the pressure of being Manoj Tiwari's daughter: 'Mujhe death threats aate hai, rape threats aate hai'

Bigg Boss 20: Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 features 16 contestants competing for the season's trophy.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 11:54 AM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 12:23 PM IST
Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari breaks her silence on the pressure of being Manoj Tiwari's daughter: 'Mujhe death threats aate hai, rape threats aate hai'
Image Credit: Instagram

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