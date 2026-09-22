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  • /Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari calls Qazi Touqeer 'disgusting', faces backlash'; netizens say 'she needs mute button'

Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari calls Qazi Touqeer 'disgusting', faces backlash'; netizens say 'she needs mute button'

Bigg Boss 20: During the argument, Rhiti mocked Qazi’s popular dialogue, 'I’m a rockstar baby', and told him, 'I'm a fraudster baby.'

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 09:18 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 09:18 AM IST
Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari calls Qazi Touqeer 'disgusting', faces backlash'; netizens say 'she needs mute button'
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