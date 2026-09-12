Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan calls Qazi Touqeer as 'Only Rockstar' in first Weekend Ka Vaar

Superstar Salman Khan playfully mimicked contestant Qazi Touqeer's signature style on the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20, declaring the former Fame Gurukul winner the sole rockstar of the house.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 03:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 03:32 PM IST
Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan calls Qazi Touqeer as 'Only Rockstar' in first Weekend Ka Vaar
Image Credit: IANS/Instagram

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Bigg Boss 20 episode update: Kanika Mann vs Yung DSA sparks chaos over duties; Check full details inside
2
3
4
5