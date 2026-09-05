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Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan LOSES COOL at paps during shoot, poses on BB sets ahead of premiere | WATCH

Ahead of the Bigg Boss Season 20 premiere on September 6, host Salman Khan stepped out in a distinct cowboy look on set, where he schooled photographers to maintain space before posing for selfies.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 11:37 AM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 11:37 AM IST
Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan LOSES COOL at paps during shoot, poses on BB sets ahead of premiere | WATCH
Image Credit: @beingsalmankhaN/Instagram

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Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan LOSES COOL at paps during shoot, poses on BB sets ahead of premiere | WATCH
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