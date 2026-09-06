Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Television
  • /Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan recreates Manoj Tiwari's iconic Bigg Boss 4 ‘baap’ moment with daughter Rhiti

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan recreates Manoj Tiwari's iconic Bigg Boss 4 ‘baap’ moment with daughter Rhiti

Salman Khan had a hilarious exchange with Manoj Tiwari and his daughter Rhiti Tiwari in a new Bigg Boss 20 promo, bringing back memories of Manoj's infamous fight with Dolly Bindra over eggs.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 11:11 AM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 11:11 AM IST
Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan recreates Manoj Tiwari's iconic Bigg Boss 4 ‘baap’ moment with daughter Rhiti
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan recreates Manoj Tiwari's iconic Bigg Boss 4 ‘baap’ moment with daughter Rhiti
2
3
4
5