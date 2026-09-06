Salman Khan kickstarted the shoot of the upcoming 20th season of Bigg Boss ahead of its premiere on September 6. During the shoot, the actor appeared visibly irritated with the paparazzi at one point while posing for photographs. In a video from the sets, Salman can be seen posing for the paparazzi while asking them to maintain a proper distance from the stage. When the situation continued, he told them, “Yeh mera kaam nahi hai. Mujhe camera ke aage aane ki koi zarurat nahi hai (This is not my job. I don't need to come in front of the camera)”.