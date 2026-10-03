Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan schools Qazi Touqeer over 'lollipop' remark aimed at Kanika Mann

In the latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar promo, host Salman Khan scolded contestant Qazi Touqeer for making a controversial 'lollipop' remark against Kanika Mann and endlessly justifying his actions instead of offering a genuine apology.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 02:35 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 02:35 PM IST
Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan schools Qazi Touqeer over 'lollipop' remark aimed at Kanika Mann
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Delhi Police register three FIRs over Jantar Mantar protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
2
3
4
5