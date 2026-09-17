/Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP and Arishfa Khan’s argument during task sparks controversy; Check full details inside

During the argument, ScoutOP was heard saying, “Yahi patak ke fek dunga side mein.” He also took a jibe at Arishfa’s work and said, “Reelo ke gaane bajadu trending vaale, nachoge ta-ta-thaiya nachaniya.” ScoutOP also questioned what Arishfa represents, while saying that he represents his country. His remarks led some viewers to accuse him of mocking Arishfa’s profession and making threatening comments during the argument.