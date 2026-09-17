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  • /Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP and Arishfa Khan’s argument during task sparks controversy; Check full details inside

Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP and Arishfa Khan’s argument during task sparks controversy; Check full details inside

A heated clash between ScoutOP and Arishfa Khan during a Bigg Boss 20 task has sparked mixed reactions online. While some criticised ScoutOP for his remarks, others defended him and accused Arishfa of getting physical during the argument.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 11:04 AM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 11:04 AM IST
Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP and Arishfa Khan’s argument during task sparks controversy; Check full details inside
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Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP and Arishfa Khan’s argument during task sparks controversy; Check full details inside
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