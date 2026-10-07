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  • /Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP's girlfriend Kaashvi breaks silence on his viral video with Love Gill, says 'trying to handle things outside'

Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP's girlfriend Kaashvi breaks silence on his viral video with Love Gill, says 'trying to handle things outside'

Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP's girlfriend Kaashvi went on to draw a line between her personal relationship with Scout and how viewers may perceive his behaviour inside the reality show.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 11:47 AM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP's girlfriend Kaashvi breaks silence on his viral video with Love Gill, says 'trying to handle things outside'
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Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP's girlfriend Kaashvi breaks silence on his viral video with Love Gill, says 'trying to handle things outside'
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