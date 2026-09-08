Bigg Boss 20 update: Arishfa Khan tells Aamrapali Dubey she has a sharper brain than her

Mumbai: In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 20’ Arishfa Khan and Aamrapali Dubey will be seen getting into a war of words, where the former will be seen declaring that she has a sharper brain than the Bhojpuri star. A promo shared by the channel on Instagram showed the housemates sitting in the living area of the house. In the video, Arishfa is seen telling Aamrapali that she should not be treated as a kid as she has a sharper brain than her.