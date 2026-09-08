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Bigg Boss 20 update: Arishfa Khan tells Aamrapali Dubey she has a sharper brain than her

Bigg Boss is an Indian Hindi-language reality television show of the Bigg Boss franchise in India that airs on Colors TV.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 11:01 AM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 11:01 AM IST
Bigg Boss 20 update: Arishfa Khan tells Aamrapali Dubey she has a sharper brain than her
Image Credit: Show still/Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Bigg Boss 20 update: Arishfa Khan tells Aamrapali Dubey she has a sharper brain than her
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