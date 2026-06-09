Bigg Boss 20 update: Host Salman Khan to begin shoot soon? New report hints at show’s launch date

Actor Salman Khan is all set to return as the host of Bigg Boss 20, with preparations for the landmark season already gaining momentum. As anticipation builds among fans, the makers are reportedly gearing up to begin auditions and finalise the contestant lineup in the coming weeks.

Salman Khan's Shoot Schedule for Bigg Boss 20

According to industry sources reported by Variety India, filming for the highly anticipated season is expected to commence on September 21. Over the years, Bigg Boss has remained one of the most successful reality franchises on Indian television and streaming platforms, making it one of Khan's most significant annual professional commitments.

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Balancing Bigg Boss and Upcoming Film Commitments

Before taking charge of the Bigg Boss house, Khan is expected to wrap up a major portion of his upcoming action thriller directed by Vamsi Paidipally. The untitled project also stars Nayanthara in a pivotal role. Sources suggest that the actor's team is currently coordinating schedules to ensure smooth progress on both projects.

The casting process for the new season is expected to begin shortly. Sources of the same publication reveal that several prominent television actors and popular personalities have already been approached by the makers, with preliminary discussions currently underway.

Reality-show contestants and digital creators are also reportedly being considered as the franchise continues to strengthen its appeal among younger audiences and OTT viewers.

Former Contestants May Make a Return

In an interesting development, a few former Bigg Boss contestants are said to be under consideration for the upcoming season. While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the show's format and final participant list, speculation surrounding potential contestants has already started generating buzz online.

Looking Back at Bigg Boss 19

The previous season of Bigg Boss maintained consistent viewership and sparked extensive conversations across social media platforms. Contestants such as Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal and Baseer Ali emerged as some of the most-discussed personalities during the season's run.

Salman Khan's Upcoming Release

Apart from Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan is also gearing up for the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangda Singh, the film features Khan in the role of Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu. While the makers are yet to announce an official release date, preparations for the next season of Bigg Boss continue to gather pace.