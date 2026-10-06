Bigg Boss 20 update: Singer Qazi Touqeer, who has been grabbing headlines since his entry into the 20th season of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss, recently found himself at the centre of eviction rumours. Following the recent elimination of Rhiti Tiwari, speculation mounted on social media that Qazi had been evicted from the house due to health complications after reportedly undergoing medical tests.
To put an end to the ongoing rumours, the Fame Gurukul winner’s official team released a formal statement on Instagram clarifying his current status on the show.
Addressing fans and followers, Qazi's team confirmed that the singer has been down with a fever inside the Bigg Boss 20 house for the past few days and was taken to the medical room for a routine examination by doctors.
"Our rockstar Qazi has been dealing with fever for the past few days inside the Bigg Boss house and has been taking some much-needed rest whenever he gets the chance. Recently, he was feeling a little low on energy and was taken to the medical room, where he was examined by the doctor. He continues to be inside the Bigg Boss house, and we remain in touch with the BB team regarding his well-being," the statement read.
The team further emphasised that despite his health setback, Qazi continues to participate in house activities while keeping his spirits high. They appealed to fans to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified rumours, and keep supporting the singer as he recovers.
While Qazi Touqeer remains inside the house under observation, temporary medical exits are not uncommon in the show's history. In previous seasons, several prominent contestants—including Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, and Pranit More—were briefly moved out of the main house to receive medical care before returning to complete their stint.
The health scare comes shortly after a high-voltage eviction round that saw politician Manoj Tiwari's daughter, Rhiti Tiwari, exit the show. Rhiti was eliminated during a high-stakes captaincy task after fellow contenders Mahhi Vij, Yung DSA, and Uditi Singh collectively voted to send her home.
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