Bigg Boss 20 update: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 witnessed one of the season's most shocking moments as a dramatic confession room decision altered the dynamics of the house. Following an entertaining task, top captaincy contenders Maahi, Uditi Singh, and YUNG DSA, who emerged as the male captaincy contender, were summoned by Bigg Boss to make a crucial choice regarding the 11 nominated housemates.
Summoning Maahi, Uditi, and Yung into the confession room, Bigg Boss asked the trio about their ultimate objective in the house. When they replied, "to play and to win," Bigg Boss reminded them that winning requires eliminating competitors one by one.
Addressing the mood in the house, Bigg Boss remarked, "ki iske liye toh ghar se ek ek krke logon ko niklna hoga. Ghar mein 11 log nominated hai par kis ke maathe par ek shikan bhi ni hai. Aap logon ne toh vardaan ko kuch aur hi samajh liya hai..."
He then tasked the three contenders with choosing one housemate among the nominated contestants to lose a lifeline. During their deliberations, Maahi initially suggested Mary, Uditi named Rhiti Tiwari, and Yung proposed Aman. The trio eventually reached a consensus on Rhiti. Explaining his stance, Yung noted, "Maine usko bola bhi ki one week de Qazi ke saath itni best friends ban rahi tu warna ye fake lagega logon ko."
While the actual exit was not broadcast during the episode, sources close to the show have confirmed that Rhiti has been evicted from the house.
Rhiti’s journey on Bigg Boss 20 was marked by frequent friction with fellow housemates, most notably Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh. Her downfall gathered momentum following a diss battle task where she used derogatory language against Uditi, triggering an intense verbal spat with Qazi.
The incident drew severe backlash during a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where host Salman Khan reprimanded Rhiti for her conduct and questioned her for using her father’s political stature to threaten co-contestants.
Addressing her remark to Qazi, "Mere papa hote toh dekh lete" Salman questioned, "Iska kya matlab hua? Singer Manoj Tiwari dekhega, actor Manoj Tiwari yaa phir politician Manoj Tiwari?" When Rhiti tried to defend herself, Salman countered, "Kaise dekh leta? Qazi Touqeer ke gaane nahi sunta? Kyunki aapke father ab ek actor nahi rahe, politician hain, public figure hain, respected man hain, three times MP hain."
Salman added that her father would never appreciate her choice of words or her statement to Qazi, "Tere baap ka naam bhi nahi jaanti main," emphasising that no parent would approve of such behaviour on national television.
With Rhiti’s unexpected departure, the race for captaincy has narrowed significantly. As conversations surrounding trust, strategic alliances, and daily kitchen management continue to escalate, the emotional and mental pressure inside the Bigg Boss 20 house remains at an all-time high.
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