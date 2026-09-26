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  • /Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan reprimands Rhiti Tiwari over disrespectful remarks in diss task

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan reprimands Rhiti Tiwari over disrespectful remarks in diss task

In the upcoming Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan calls out contestant Rhiti Tiwari for her inappropriate language during a diss task while pulling up her teammates for supporting her behaviour.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 01:52 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan reprimands Rhiti Tiwari over disrespectful remarks in diss task
Image Credit: Instagram

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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