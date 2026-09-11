Bigg Boss 20: Who is Qazi Touqeer? Career, Fame Gurukul win and more

Who is Qazi Touqeer? Singer and performer Qazi Touqeer has returned to the reality TV spotlight as a contestant on Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan. His entry marks a major television comeback nearly 21 years after he first captured the nation's attention as the breakout winner of Fame Gurukul in 2005.
Originating from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Qazi Touqeer rose to national prominence on Sony TV’s music talent show Fame Gurukul. Known for his distinct performing style, he secured the title alongside co-contestant Ruprekha Banerjee in October 2005. Following their victory, the duo released their collaborative album Qazi-Ruprekha Jodi No-1, which featured the popular track "Yeh Pal".
Qazi's entry into the Bigg Boss house has renewed online interest in his relationship with fellow Fame Gurukul alumnus and global playback star Arijit Singh. While digital reports often suggest Qazi "defeated" Arijit in the show's grand finale, history shows Arijit was eliminated earlier in the season before the final round.
Despite their contrasting career trajectories, the two have maintained a long-standing friendship. Qazi has frequently referred to Arijit as a brother, even visiting his hometown of Jiaganj, West Bengal, in early 2026 for a personal reunion.
Following his early success, Qazi continued to expand his presence across entertainment formats. In 2009, he participated in the survival reality series Sarkaar Ki Duniya, which placed contestants on a remote island to test their strategy and endurance.
He later made a major screen appearance in 2015, featuring in the music video for the hit track "Afghan Jalebi (Ya Baba)" from the film Phantom, alongside Katrina Kaif and Saif Ali Khan. While the original movie track was rendered by Pakistani singer Asrar, Qazi later recorded and released his own official cover version.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.