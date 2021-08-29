Bigg Boss day 20 written updates: Housemates dance to Bella Ciao, Shamita Shetty asks Raqesh Bapat for a kiss!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT seems to be getting messier by the day as ugly fights unfold in the house. On the 20th day of the show, the housemates were collectively punished, however, some contestants rebelled against that as well.

The day began with Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal and Milind Gaba refusing to do any house duties when Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal asked them to do so. They said that they'll do their individual work but won't partake in household chores. Pratik tried to convince them to do even a little housework but they refused.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss assigned the housemates to a task where they had to split into groups and dance on Netflix's anthem for Money Heist called Bella Ciao, Jaldi Aao by Nucleya. It was a fun, stress-relieving task for all and brought smiles to their faces.

After that, housemates had to select two connections to be chosen for punishment or 'dand' but due to differences of opinion, they were not able to decide on the two connections. So, Bigg Boss gave the house a collective punishment that included the connections to sit on a see-saw for one hour each. If connections fail to do so, loud alarms would ring in the house.

Shamita and Raqesh refused to do the task and blamed Divya for the punishment.

The contestants were able to hack the task with other housemates filling in on the see-saw instead of Shamit and Raqesh.

At this point, the whole house seems to be against Divya, however, Nishant is still keeping his alliance with her. Moose doesn't approve of this and asks Nishant why he's still talking to Divya and how their alliance is beneficial to him.

The show concludes with an emotional clip of Neha Bhasin crying at 4 am, making audiences wonder what is troubling the singer.

