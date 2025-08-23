Bigg Boss: Do You Know Which Season Had The Highest TRP? Check Here

New Delhi: As Bigg Boss 19 gears up for its grand premiere, let’s take a look back at the season that achieved the highest TRP ratings in the show’s history. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if the upcoming season can recreate the same magic.

How Did the Show Begin?

Based on the Dutch format Big Brother developed by Endemol, Bigg Boss has grown into one of the most successful reality TV shows in India. The first season premiered in November 2006, hosted by Arshad Warsi.

Since then, the show has completed 18 seasons along with 3 OTT seasons. Its 19th season will premiere on August 24, 2025.

Which Season Had the Highest TRP?

While many fans believe Gauahar Khan’s Bigg Boss 7 had the best viewership, it was actually Bigg Boss 13 that created history.

According to a report by News18, Bigg Boss 13 achieved the highest TRP ratings ever recorded for the show. It opened with a strong 2.8 TRP and peaked at 4.9 during the finale, consistently averaging between 2.1–2.5 every week.

The season’s popularity was largely driven by its dramatic twists and high-voltage clashes. Actor Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner, while other memorable contestants included Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Paras Chhabra, Dalljiet Kaur, Arti Singh, Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jariwala, and Vishal Aditya Singh.

When and Where to Watch Bigg Boss 19?

This year, the show is set to undergo a major format shake-up. For the first time, Bigg Boss will premiere simultaneously on JioCinema and Colors TV, with episodes available 90 minutes earlier on JioCinema.

JioCinema Premiere: 9:00 p.m.

Colors TV Telecast: 10:30 p.m.

New Theme of the Season

In the teaser, Salman Khan appeared in a Nehru jacket to reveal the theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkar”, hinting at a new shift in power dynamics inside the house. He described the season as “too much fun” and asked viewers to brace themselves for a drama-filled ride centered around democracy.

Donning a sharp Nehru jacket and flanked by Black Cat commandos, Salman Khan said:

“I have been a part of Bigg Boss for a very long time now, and as we all know, the show reinvents itself every year. Aur iss baar, it is gharwalon ki sarkar. And when too many people start pulling the strings, it’s bound to get messy. That’s when the cracks show, and the house turns into a warzone. After all these years, I can honestly say I’m just as excited as you are to see how it all plays out.”

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants

While the official contestant list is yet to be confirmed, speculated names include Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Mridul Tiwari, Nehal Chudasama, Neelam Giri, and Shehbaz Badesha.

In addition, reports suggest that legendary boxer Mike Tyson and WWE superstar The Undertaker may make special wildcard appearances later in the show.