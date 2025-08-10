Bigg Boss Entry Scam: Bhopal Doctor Loses Rs 10 Lakh In Promise Of Entry Into Salman Khan-Hosted Show

Mumbai: Dr. Abhineet Gupta from Bhopal was conned out of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of getting entry in the popular television reality show "Bigg Boss".

The dermatologist has filed an FIR at the Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai. Previously, an FIR was filed by Abhineet in Bhopal.

During a recent press conference in Mumbai, the doctor revealed that back in 2022, a man named Karan Singh urged Abhineet to try for "Bigg Boss". He claimed to have a good identity with the makers.

"He talked about giving one crore rupees, but I said that I do not have that much money. Then he went to Mumbai, and he made me talk to his colleagues on the phone. He talked about giving 60 lakh rupees and told me to pay in cash. He called me to Mumbai and arranged a meeting with Harish Shah, Senior Vice President of Endemol Company."

Next, Karan asked Abhineet for money, and he transferred 10 lakh rupees to the accused.

However, when the list of contestants of "Bigg Boss season 16" was announced, Abhineet's name was not in it. When he questioned Karan about this, he said that Abhineet would enter mid-show as a wild card. But after the season ended, Karan changed his statement, saying that he would make him participate in the next season. However, this time as well, nothing happened.

"When season 17 also ended, I asked Karan Singh to return the 10 lakh rupees. But he kept making me run around. Finally, I went to the police to lodge a complaint, but there too it was delayed a lot, and after almost two years, the FIR was registered with great difficulty," Abhineet said.

The police have registered a case against the accused under section 420 of the IPC for fraud.

Abhineet stated that he wants everyone to be aware of people like Karan so that they do not end up getting scammed like him.