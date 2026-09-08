/Bigg Boss episode update: Mahhi Vij’s statement triggers drama; First captaincy task takes unexpected turn

Bigg Boss 20 kicked off with high drama right from Day 1. From personal conversations to arguments and bonding moments, contestants didn’t hold back. However, it was Mahhi Vij’s remarks about divorce that grabbed the most attention inside the house.
Mahhi got candid early on, diving straight into relationship talk with her fellow contestants. She brought up Isha Rikhi's and Mary Kom's personal lives, and neither one looked thrilled about it.
Mahhi herself split from actor Jay Bhanushali last year; the two now co-parent their daughter, Tara. While chatting with Isha, she half-joked that this season should be called the "divorce special," lumping herself, Isha, and Mary Kom together under that label.
When Mahhi asked why she'd signed up for the show, Isha didn't dodge the question, but she also didn't take the bait on the divorce topic. She wants to be seen for who she is, she said, not as someone's other half.
Mahhi tried the same approach with Mary Kom. The boxer simply wasn't interested in discussing her divorce, and she let that be known. Mahhi backed off, adding that past relationships don't always have to be framed negatively; sometimes there's something good in them too.
Elsewhere in the house, Kanika Mann flexed her "Puppet Master" power and pulled Qazi Touqeer out of the running for the first captaincy task. That could've been the end of it. Instead, Bigg Boss stepped in and handed him a new job: moderator of the task, complete with one of those signature motivational one-liners the show loves to drop.
The preview teases a clash between Arshifa Khan and both Mahhi Vij and Aamrapali Dubey and it sounds heated. Meanwhile, the captaincy task wraps up, and the house finally gets its first captain.
With intense conversations, emotional moments, and early conflicts, Bigg Boss 20 has already set the tone for an entertaining season. If Day 1 is anything to go by, viewers can expect plenty of drama and surprises in the coming days.
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