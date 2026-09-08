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  • /Bigg Boss episode update: Mahhi Vij’s statement triggers drama; First captaincy task takes unexpected turn

Bigg Boss episode update: Mahhi Vij’s statement triggers drama; First captaincy task takes unexpected turn

Bigg Boss 20 began with drama on Day 1 as Mahhi Vij called the season a “divorce special,” sparking uncomfortable conversations with fellow contestants. Meanwhile, Qazi Touqeer was removed from the first captaincy task but was later assigned a new role as the moderator.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 05:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 05:35 PM IST
Bigg Boss episode update: Mahhi Vij’s statement triggers drama; First captaincy task takes unexpected turn
Image Credit: ANI, X and Instagram

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Bigg Boss episode update: Mahhi Vij’s statement triggers drama; First captaincy task takes unexpected turn
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