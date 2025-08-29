Bigg Boss Season 19: Since its premiere, Bigg Boss Season 19 has been making headlines for its high drama, twists, and intriguing tasks. Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial reality show now finds itself at the center of an unexpected buzz, thanks to a captaincy task that seems allegedly inspired by Squid Game 2, the much-loved Korean series.

Captaincy Task Teased

In the latest episode, aired on the third day of the show's launch, Bigg Boss teased the first captaincy task of the season. While the full task wasn't revealed, the concept and music sparked immediate reactions online.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The task begins with a track titled "Ghoom Ghoom Ghoom, Ungli Par Jhoom," which bears a striking resemblance to the Squid Game nursery rhyme "Ringa Ringa." From the melody to the suspenseful tone, fans instantly drew parallels to the Korean survival show’s iconic moments.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 19 Update: Gaurav Khanna Reveals 'He Wants A Child...But Wife Doesn't Want', Explains Her Point

Inspired by Squid Game’s Elimination Format?

Although the episode ended before revealing the full task mechanics, fans speculate that the format could mirror the Squid Game concept, where contestants are grouped and eliminated one by one until a single winner remains. In this case, instead of being “eliminated”, housemates might simply be ousted from the task.

Social Media Reactions: ‘Bigg Boss Hai Ya Squid Game?’

Netizens flooded X (formerly Twitter) with reactions, “Bigg Boss hai ya Squid Game?”

Bigg Boss hain ya Squid game pic.twitter.com/0swyy0zKcf — Sigma (@terokokya) August 28, 2025

“OMG, they copied one of the games from #SquidGame3!”

“Bro!!! The entire task was Squid Game coded. I am crying.”

bro!!! the entire task was squid games coded i am crying #BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/cbhHhu85yx — Amruta (@amrutashravan) August 28, 2025

Some viewers loved the dramatic twist and said the task looked straight out of the series.

What’s Next in Bigg Boss 19?

As excitement builds around the first captaincy task, all eyes are now on the upcoming episode, where the full task will be unveiled. Viewers can watch 'Bigg Boss 19' on Colors and JioHotstar.

Read Next | Bigg Boss 19 Update: Amaal Mallik Reveals School Crush On Shraddha Kapoor, Calls Her 'Sweetheart'