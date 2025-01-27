Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Hanumantha Lamani Makes History As The First Wildcard Contestant To Win Kichcha Sudeep’s Show

New Delhi: Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Hanumantha Lamani a shepherd boy and folk singer, took home the trophy of the 11th season of the highly popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada. The announcement was made by none other than the show’s beloved host Kichcha Sudeep, who revealed the 32-year-old actor as the victor in an emotional finale.

WATCH:

Hanumantha is the winner of the kannada bigg boss season 11 and one and only deserved one to get title trophy . Appreciate for the Creative team of Kannada bb . 52389315 folks voted for winner has been revealed #BBK11 #Hanumantha #BiggBossTamil8 #Muthukumaran pic.twitter.com/XLH8GS4JYg — Agira Nitesh தமிழன் (@NiteshThoughts) January 26, 2025

Among the six finalists, Hanumantha Lamani won the show, walked away home with the trophy and won a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

Trivikram, who secured second place, earned a cash reward of ₹15 lakh, while Rajath Kishan, the second runner-up, took home ₹10 lakh. In a touching moment during the finale, Kichcha Sudeep entered the Bigg Boss house to escort the final three contestants—Hanumantha, Trivikram, and Rajath—to the stage for the announcement.

Hanumantha and Rajath both contestants made history by reaching the finale, as no wildcard contestant has ever made it this far in the history of Bigg Boss Kannada.

The grand finale saw six finalists vying for the title: Hanumantha, Trivikram, Mokshitha Pai, Bhavya Gowda, Manju, and Rajath.