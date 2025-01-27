Advertisement
BIGG BOSS KANNADA 11 WINNER

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Hanumantha Lamani Makes History As The First Wildcard Contestant To Win Kichcha Sudeep’s Show

Hanumantha Lamani wins Bigg Boss Kannada 11, making history as the first wildcard contestant to claim the title.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2025, 04:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Hanumantha Lamani Makes History As The First Wildcard Contestant To Win Kichcha Sudeep’s Show (Image: X)

New Delhi: Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Hanumantha Lamani a shepherd boy and folk singer, took home the trophy of the 11th season of the highly popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada. The announcement was made by none other than the show’s beloved host Kichcha Sudeep, who revealed the 32-year-old actor as the victor in an emotional finale.

WATCH:

Among the six finalists, Hanumantha Lamani won the show, walked away home with the trophy and won a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

Trivikram, who secured second place, earned a cash reward of ₹15 lakh, while Rajath Kishan, the second runner-up, took home ₹10 lakh. In a touching moment during the finale, Kichcha Sudeep entered the Bigg Boss house to escort the final three contestants—Hanumantha, Trivikram, and Rajath—to the stage for the announcement.

Hanumantha and Rajath both contestants made history by reaching the finale, as no wildcard contestant has ever made it this far in the history of Bigg Boss Kannada.

The grand finale saw six finalists vying for the title: Hanumantha, Trivikram, Mokshitha Pai, Bhavya Gowda, Manju, and Rajath.

