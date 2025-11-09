Advertisement
BIGG BOSS MALAYALAM 7

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Grand Finale: When And Where To Watch Mohanlal's Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 concludes this Sunday, November 9, at 7 PM, with finalists Aneesh T A, Anumol, Akbar Khan, Nevin, and Shanavas competing for the title in the Mohanlal-hosted grand finale, airing on Asianet and streaming on JioHotstar.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2025, 08:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Grand Finale: When And Where To Watch Mohanlal's Show(Image: IMDb)

New Delhi: The grand finale of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, hosted by superstar Mohanlal, is just hours away, and anticipation is at an all-time high. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who among the five finalists, Anumol, Aneesh, Akbar, Nevin, and Shanavas, will lift the coveted trophy this year.

After weeks filled with drama, laughter, and emotional moments, the much-awaited finale will mark the end of one of the most eventful seasons in the show’s history. With social media buzzing with predictions and fan campaigns, the excitement around Mohanlal’s mega finale night continues to soar.

As the final countdown begins, each of the top five contestants has carved a unique identity inside the Bigg Boss house.

Aneesh T A: The Commoner Who Made Bigg Boss History

Aneesh T A, a writer and farmer, has been this season’s surprise package. Entering the show as a commoner, he made history by becoming the first non-celebrity to reach the Bigg Boss Malayalam finale — a remarkable feat that has earned him immense fan support.

Anumol Anukutty, one of the most popular television actresses in the lineup, has been at the centre of several discussions both inside and outside the house. Recently, she made headlines after activist Diya Sana mocked her PR strategy by sharing an AI-generated image of Anumol holding the Bigg Boss trophy — a post that quickly went viral and fueled online debates.

Akbar Khan, the singer known for his performances in Star Singer, Patturumal, and Mylanchi, has entertained viewers with his charm and musical talent throughout the season.

Nevin, a stylish choreographer and fashion professional, has won hearts with his wit, humour, and creative flair. A multi-talented artist, he works as a stylist, pageant groomer, and art director, with a degree in Interior Design.

Shanavas, completing the top five, has impressed audiences with his sincerity, strong gameplay, and emotional journey inside the house.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: When And Where To Watch

Hosted by the ever-charismatic Mohanlal, the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 grand finale will air this Sunday, November 9, at 7 PM on Asianet, and will also be available for live streaming on JioHotstar.

With all eyes on the finalists and fan theories flooding social media, the big question remains — who will emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7?

