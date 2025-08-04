Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: From Appani Sarath To Gizele Thakral - Check Full List Of Contestants Of Mohanlal's Show
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: The controversial show kicks off its new season with Superstar Mohanlal returning as the host. Check out the full list of contestants.
Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: The grand premiere has officially launched with an exciting lineup of contestants. The show, hosted once again by superstar Mohanlal, kicked off with high-energy performances and a thrilling introduction to the season.
Returning as host for the seventh consecutive year, Mohanlal welcomed viewers with his signature charm. He began the show by introducing the brand-new Bigg Boss house, giving a guided tour of its grand kitchen, dining area, and bedroom where the contestants will stay.
With well-known personalities like Appani Sarath, Binny Sebastian, and Renu Sudhi among the contestants, this season promises intense competition and nonstop entertainment.
Buckle up—the drama is about to unfold! Here's the full list of Bigg Boss 7 contestants.
Bigg Boss Season 7 || Grand Launch || Watch Now on Asianet & JioHotstar#BBS7 | Full Time On | 24x7 Streaming#BiggBoss #BB7 #BBMS7 #BiggBossMalayalamSeason7 #BiggBossMalayalam7 #BiggBossUpdates #JioHotstar #JioHotstarMalayalam_ pic.twitter.com/3CdF9dxqhK — JioHotstar Malayalam (@JioHotstarMal) August 3, 2025
(This is a developing story)
