Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: TV Star Anumol Crowned Winner, Takes Home a Massive Cash Prize - Here’s What She Won

New Delhi: The grand finale of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 marked an emotional and spectacular conclusion, with popular television actress Anumol emerging as the grand winner of the reality show. Hosted by superstar Mohanlal, the much-awaited finale dazzled viewers as Anumol proudly lifted the coveted trophy.

A Triumphant Moment for Anumol

The finale witnessed Aneesh finishing as the runner-up, while Shanavas, Nevin, and Akbar claimed the third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Anumol broke into tears upon hearing her name announced as the winner. Expressing her gratitude, she said, “So, so happy and proud to stand here as the winner of the show. I am blank now. All thanks to God, my family, my friends, and the viewers who supported me to date. Once, I couldn't even meet Lalettan; now I could proudly stand near him and hug him. Thanks and love to all.”

Prize and Recognition

Although the initial prize money was announced as Rs 50 lakh, a portion was later distributed among winners of the Bigg Bank task, bringing the final winner’s prize to Rs 42.5 lakh. Along with the cash prize, Anumol also received a brand-new SUV and the Bigg Boss Malayalam trophy.

Her victory marks a milestone, as she becomes only the second female winner in the history of Bigg Boss Malayalam.

A Season Filled with Drama and Determination

Season 7, titled “7nte Pani,” premiered on August 3 with 20 contestants. The later entry of five wildcard participants completely shifted the game’s dynamics. Packed with emotional highs, heated confrontations, and unpredictable twists, the season kept audiences hooked until the very end.

Anumol’s journey was one of the most talked about in the show’s history. Known for her strong opinions and fearless attitude, she often found herself at the heart of controversies — from remarks on moral policing to debates over alleged PR strategies. Yet, her authenticity, emotional depth, and consistent gameplay earned her admiration and, ultimately, victory.

Beyond Bigg Boss: An Established Television Star

Outside the Bigg Boss house, Anumol is already a familiar face in the Malayalam television industry. Beloved for her lively presence on Star Magic, she recently bagged the Kerala State Television Award for Second Heroine for her performance in Surabhiyum Suhasiniyum.