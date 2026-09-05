/Bigg Boss mega premiere: Salman Khan, Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi and more to launch 5 seasons simultaneously

Bigg Boss 20 update: In an unprecedented move for Indian reality television, the Bigg Boss franchise is set for a massive simultaneous launch on September 6, 2026. For the first time, five major regional iterations, Hindi Season 20, Tamil Season 10, Telugu Season 10, Kannada Season 13, and Malayalam Season 8, will premiere on the very same day, setting up an intense nationwide broadcast event across multiple languages and regions.
The multi-season rollout brings back some of the biggest icons of Indian cinema to lead their respective regional shows:
Hindi (Season 20): Hosted by Salman Khan
Tamil (Season 10): Hosted by Vijay Sethupathi
Telugu (Season 10): Hosted by Nagarjuna
Kannada (Season 13): Hosted by Kichcha Sudeepa
Malayalam (Season 8): Hosted by Mohanlal
To build national anticipation, broadcaster JioStar organised a joint promotional campaign featuring the southern hosts, highlighting the distinct regional flavor, culture, and high-stakes drama each version brings to the table.
The simultaneous September 6 launch strategy by JioStar is aimed at consolidating viewership across South India and Hindi-speaking markets. Each southern edition will air on its respective regional network channel under JioStar and stream digitally on JioHotstar.
Adding to the excitement, Bigg Boss Hindi 20 has teased a major format shake-up with a new concept titled 'Extra Jeevan Daan', promising unexpected gameplay turns for the anniversary season. Meanwhile, the franchise's Bengali edition, Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3, hosted by former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, preceded the multi-language mega-event with its premiere on August 31.
Ahead of the milestone twentieth season, reports regarding host Salman Khan's latest pay package have once again sparked intense public interest. According to a report by ET Now, trade estimates suggest his total remuneration for Bigg Boss 20 falls between Rs 120 crore and Rs 150 crore, translating to roughly Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore per Weekend Ka Vaar appearance depending on the final broadcast schedule. However, as with previous editions, these figures reflect market speculation and industry estimates, with official contract details closely guarded by the network.
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