Bigg Boss OTT Day 10 written updates: Pratik Sehajpal calls Raqesh Bapat as ‘spineless,’ later apologises

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT house is one such place which is full of drama, emotion and lot of masala. On Day 10, Zeeshan Khan was seen telling explaining to Neha Bhasin and Divya Agarwal that the house has been divided into two groups now. The other group has more unity and so they need to keep their grudges aside for the game and should start acting as one team from now onwards.

Divya disagrees to Zeeshan’s thought and saying he won’t be a part of any group and also refuses to mend her thing with Shamita Shetty.

During the conversation over house duties, Pratik gets furious and starts calling Raqesh Bapat as a spineless person, after hearing it for numerous time, he burst into tears and says I feel bad for my father who had to see me in this position. Later, Pratik realizes his mistake and apologises to him for his tone and try to mend things.

He also clarifies things with Ridhima Pandit and solves everything with her too.

Meanwhile, Raqesh tries to pacify things between Divya and Shamita but when the trio starts discussing their problems with each other, things get worse and Divya leaves the place and starts sobbing.

Later, Shamita tries to console her but Divya leaves everyone and runs away from them saying that she don’t want to create any scene. Later, Nishant Bhat was seen consoling her in the end of the episode and seems like she is still not over with the things that Karan Johar said to her on Sunday Ka Vaar.

