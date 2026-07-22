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Bigg Boss season 20 announced; makers unveil 'eye-conic' logo: Salman Khan returns as host

Bigg Boss season 20: The makers also said that the different colours in the logo represent the many emotions and relationships that become part of the show.

Reported By:ANI
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 09:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 09:16 AM IST
Bigg Boss season 20 announced; makers unveil 'eye-conic' logo: Salman Khan returns as host
Image Credit: TV Show Still

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Bigg Boss season 20 announced; makers unveil 'eye-conic' logo: Salman Khan returns as host
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