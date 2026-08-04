Bigg Boss Season 20 teaser out: Salman Khan back as host, drops first major hint - Watch

New Delhi: The wait is finally over for fans as the big daddy of all reality shows - Bigg Boss 20 is back. The makers unveiled the teaser of Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20, offering audiences their first glimpse into the milestone season, premiering on September 6. Marking the beginning of a brand-new chapter, Salman Khan returns as host in his signature style, making a striking entry alongside a majestic horse before delivering a cryptic line: "Jo Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh hoga ab Bigg Boss mein... Thathastu!"
Accompanied by a subtle visual cue, the Bigg Boss 20 teaser sparks curiosity about what's in store this season. One major hint in the first teaser comes from Salman's dialogue, "Jo Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh hoga ab Bigg Boss mein... Thathastu!" after which netizens speculated whether old contestants will be back on the show this season.
Speaking about the new season, Salman Khan said, Every season of Bigg Boss brings a fresh game, new dynamics and unexpected twists. But this season, there's a mystery at the heart of it that makes it unlike anything we've seen before. The first hint is already out there, you just have to look at it twice. The teaser is just the beginning, and I can't wait for audiences to start piecing the clues together when Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 begins.
Meanwhile, earlier reports suggested that this season might have some major changes.
One of the biggest changes in Bigg Boss 20 is going to be the house designers. Celebrity production designer Omung Kumar, who designed the iconic Bigg Boss house for several seasons along with his wife Vanita Garud Kumar, will not be returning for season 20, as per Siasat report. Kanchan and Rupali, the designers behind The 50, have reportedly been finalised to create the new house.
From Mahhi Vij, Geeta Basra, Mr Faisu, Nia Sharma to Pearl V Puri, Showik Chakraborty among others.
Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 premieres on September 6, exclusively on JioHotstar and COLORS. Stay tuned—because this season, expect the unexpected.
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