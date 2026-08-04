Bigg Boss Season 20 teaser out: Salman Khan back as host, drops first major hint - Watch

Speaking about the new season, Salman Khan said, Every season of Bigg Boss brings a fresh game, new dynamics and unexpected twists. But this season, there's a mystery at the heart of it that makes it unlike anything we've seen before. The first hint is already out there, you just have to look at it twice. The teaser is just the beginning, and I can't wait for audiences to start piecing the clues together when Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 begins.