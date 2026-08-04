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Bigg Boss Season 20 teaser out: Salman Khan back as host, drops first major hint - Watch

Bigg Boss Season 20 teaser, premiere: From Mahhi Vij, Geeta Basra, Mr Faisu, Nia Sharma to Pearl V Puri, Showik Chakraborty among others.

Published: Aug 04, 2026, 01:21 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 01:21 PM IST
Bigg Boss Season 20 teaser out: Salman Khan back as host, drops first major hint - Watch
Image Credit: Bigg Boss file pic

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Bigg Boss Season 20 teaser out: Salman Khan back as host, drops first major hint - Watch
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