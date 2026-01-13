Bigg Boss Season 6 Marathi: Dipali Sayyed, Sonali Raut To Raqesh Bapat, Meet All 17 Contestants Of Riteish Deshmukh’s Show

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Full Contestant List, Names: Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 premiered on January 11, 2026. The show is hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and this time the season theme is 'Hell and Heaven'. The show will telecast on Colors Marathi and JioHotstar for over the next 100 days.

Let's take a look at this season's lineup of 17 contestants in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6.

Sonali Raut

Actress-model Sonali Raut has previously appeared in Bigg Boss Hindi Season 8 and remained one of the most-talked about contestants in that season.

Dipali Sayyad

The actor-turned politician is known for his work in Marathi cinema.

Sagar Karande

He is a popular comedian, who became famous with his comedy show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya.

Sachin Kumavat

Social media sensation aka Khandesh King, has a huge fanbase.

Ayush Sanjeev

He worked as an assistant choreographer before venturing into acting with Marathi TV shows like Boss Majhi Ladachi and 36 Guni Jodi.

Tanvi Kolte

She holds the title of Miss Ratnagiri 2018 and Miss Goa 2020.

Karan Sonawane

Karan Sonawane aka Focused Indian, did theatre and stand-up comedy before becoming popular as a content creator.

Prabhu Shelke

He is the youngest contestant this season. A social media sensation who became famous for his viral phrase, “Murgi ki kapura khayega.”

Prajakta Shukre

Famous Singer Prajakta Shukre gained popularity as a finalist on Indian Idol Season 1.

Ruchita Jamdar

She was earlier seen in Roadies Double Cross, Game of Glory Business and Mi Honar Superstar.

Anushri Mane

She is a popular content creator turned actor.

Raqesh Bapat

Bollywood actor Raqesh Bapat has previously participated in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

Roshan Bhajankar

Amravati's Roshan Bhajankar is a daily-wage labourer turned social media star, popularly called the Desi Pehelwan.

Divya Shinde

Social activist Divya Shinde, also known as Divya Shinde Sarkar, is associated with the Ambedkarite movement.

Radha Patil

Lavani dancer Radha Patil is known for her dance performances.

Vishal Kotian

Actor Vishal Kotian aka TV's Birbal, previously appeared in Bigg Boss Hindi Season 15.

Omkar Raut

Omkar Raut is a social media influencer and can be a surprise package of this season.