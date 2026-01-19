Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss Tamil 9 Winner: Meet Wild Card Divya Ganesh, Her Journey And Cash Prize
BIGG BOSS TAMIL 9 WINNER

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Winner: Meet Wild Card Divya Ganesh, Her Journey And Cash Prize

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Winner: The Bigg Boss Tamil 9 grand finale saw the competition down to four finalists - Divya Ganesh, Sabarinathan, Vikkals Vikram, and Aurora Sinclair.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2026, 10:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Winner: Meet Wild Card Divya Ganesh, Her Journey And Cash Prize Pic Courtesy: Twitter/X

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Winner: Ending days of drama, entertainment, fights and emotional roller coaster ride, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 finally got its winner in the face of actress Divya Ganesh. Host Vijay Sethupathi announced the winner on January 18 grand finale stage.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 grand finale took place on Sunday evening and was telecast live on Vijay Television. The episode was also streamed on JioHotstar.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Winner: Wildcard Entrant Divya Ganesh Clinches The Trophy

Earlier, ahead of the finale, folk music artiste Gana Vinoth Kumar exited the show after reportedly opting for the money box task, taking home Rs 18 lakh.

Meet Divya Ganesh

Actress Divya Ganesh began her acting journey in 2015 with the Tamil serial Keladi Kanmani. She later worked in popular shows like Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Lakshmi Vandhachu, Baakiyalakshmi, Sumangali, and Chellamma. She also worked in Telugu television with the serial Bhagyarekha in 2019. Over the years, she became a well-known face on TV. 

The Bigg Boss Tamil 9 grand finale saw the competition down to four finalists - Divya Ganesh, Sabarinathan, Vikkals Vikram, and Aurora Sinclair. 

As the show proceeded, Sabarinathan finished as the first runner-up. Vikkals Vikram and Aurora Sinclair took the second and third runner-up spots.

Divya bagged the winner's title along with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

The Bigg Boss Tamil 9 started on October 5, 2025, with 20 contestants entering the Bigg Boss house. Later, four more joined as wildcard entries.

(With ANI inputs)

