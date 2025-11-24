Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 11: Divya Faces Near Eviction As Emmanuel Secures Nine Straight Weeks Without Nomination

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 11: Last week in Bigg Boss Telugu, following the surprise double eviction of wildcard contestants Nikhil Nair and Gaurav Gupta, the show has entered its 11th week with only six contestants remaining in the house.

The six contestants currently in the show are Emmanuel, Kalyan Padala, Bharani, Sanjana Galrani, Demon Pavan, and Divya Velamuri.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Family Week

The much-awaited Family Week unfolded over the weekend, giving contestants an emotional break as they finally reunited with their loved ones after a long gap.

However, what was expected to be a heartwarming episode took a shocking turn when Host Nagarjuna made a surprising revelation: Divya had received the lowest number of public votes and would have been evicted if eliminations had taken place based on the audience poll.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel reached a major milestone by becoming a three-time captain, successfully avoiding nominations for an impressive nine consecutive weeks.

Family members of contestants, including those of Bharani, Kalyan, Emmanuel, and Divya—entered the house, resulting in an emotional rollercoaster. During a ranking task where families had to choose the top five players, most of them placed Thanuja among the strongest contenders for the title this season.

With the grand finale inching closer, the competition is heating up, strategies are shifting rapidly, and alliances are becoming more calculated as the battle for the title intensifies.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 streams on JioCinema and airs on Star Maa, weekdays at 9:30 pm and weekends at 9 pm.

Meanwhile, the latest promo has deeply moved fans, showing an emotional reunion for contestant Thanuja Puttaswamy. The actor broke down in tears after her Mudda Mandaram co-stars made a surprise appearance on stage. Hosted by Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni, the reality show highlighted this touching moment as part of its Family Week segment. The promo has been gaining rapid attention online, already crossing 1.4 million views.