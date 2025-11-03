Advertisement
BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: 'Wildcard' Duvvada Madhuri Aka Madhuri Divvala Gets Evicted

Madhuri Divvala Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Pan India actress Rashmika Mandanna also entered the Bigg Boss house to promote her upcoming movie Girlfriend in the weekend episode.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 09:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: 'Wildcard' Duvvada Madhuri Aka Madhuri Divvala Gets EvictedPic Courtesy: Instagram

Madhuri Divvala Bigg Boss Telugu 9: The much-talked about Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is currently underway and recently wildcard entry Duvvada Madhuri aka Madhuri Divvala got evicted. The show got as many as 6 wild card entries this time.

Who Is Duvvada Madhuri Aka Madhuri Divvala?

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Madhuri Divvala is a classical dancer and social media influencer. She is known for sharing videos related to dance, lifestyle, and advocacy on social media. Her association with MLC Duvvada Srinivas caught attention.

Inside Bigg Boss Telugu 9, she was seen getting into arguments and fights due to her controversial statements.

After 5-6 weeks of run, as of now actress Flora Saini, Manish Maryada, Priya Shetty, Srija Dammu, and Shrasti Varma and Duvvada Madhuri have been evicted from the show.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Weekend Episode

Pan India actress Rashmika Mandanna also entered the Bigg Boss house to promote her upcoming movie Girlfriend in the weekend episode. She interacted with contestants and engaged in fun activities.

Interestingly, before leaving the show, Nagarjuna also gave Tanuja one last chance to save Madhuri in exchange for Gaurav’s elimination as both of them were in bottom two—but Tanuja refused to take the offer and use her power.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

