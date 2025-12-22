Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 Winner, Prize Money: Kalyan Padala Wins Nagarjuna’s Show, Beats Thanuja Puttaswamy

New Delhi: The much-loved reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 grand finale took place on December 21, 2025 headlined by ace actor Nagarjuna, who won hearts as a host. After almost four-months of drama, fun, entertainment and an emotional roller-coaster ride for participants, Kalyan Padala lifted the winner's trophy beating Thanuja Puttaswamy in the finale race.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 Winner Prize Money

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 winner Kalyan Padala took home Rs 40 lakh cash prize and a Maruti Suzuki Victoris. Adding to his original Rs 35 lakh cash prize, the winner was awarded an additional Rs 5 lakh from one of the show’s co-sponsors, taking the total tally to Rs 40 lakh.

Demon Pavan exited the show after taking Rs 15 lakh offer to support his family, which reduced the final prize money from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 35 lakh.

Nagarjuna congratulated Kalyan, and made the big announcement saying: “Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 winner is Kalyan Padala.”

The grand finale was lit by the presence of several famous names including Roshann Meka, Anaswara Rajan, Meka Srikanth, Naveen Polishetty, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ravi Teja and Ashika Ranganath gracing the Bigg Boss Telugu stage.

Dimple Hayati, Mangli, and the contestants also performed on-stage.

About Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9

Bigg Boss 9: Ranarangam or Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is a Telugu reality series of Bigg Boss. Nagarjuna stepped in as the show for the seventh time in a row. The season premiered on 7 September 2025 on Star Maa and JioHotstar.