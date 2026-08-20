/Bigg Boss without Salman Khan? Vijay Vikram Singh says it is ‘very difficult’ to imagine show without him

Mumbai: Actor and narrator Vijay Vikram Singh has said that it is “very difficult” to imagine Bigg Boss without Salman Khan, given the superstar’s long-standing association with the reality show. In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the ‘Ikka’ actor called Salman an “integral” part of the show and spoke about the strong connection he shares with its audience. Sharing his views on Salman Khan’s role as the host, Vijay said that while Bigg Boss can continue without any one individual, Salman’s long-standing association with the show has made his presence an integral part of its identity and its connection with the audience.