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Bigg Boss without Salman Khan? Vijay Vikram Singh says it is ‘very difficult’ to imagine show without him

Bigg Boss narrator Vijay Vikram Singh has called Salman Khan an “integral” part of the reality show, saying his long association with the franchise has made it difficult to imagine the show without him.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 04:56 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 04:56 PM IST
Bigg Boss without Salman Khan? Vijay Vikram Singh says it is ‘very difficult’ to imagine show without him
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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