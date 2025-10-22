New Delhi: Since its premiere on July 29, 2025, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has steadily maintained its position among the top five shows on the TRP charts, captivating audiences nationwide. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and starring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, the show blends drama with timely social messages, keeping viewers hooked week after week.

Nostalgic Reunion of TV Icons

Recently, the show delighted fans with a special appearance by television legends Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar, reprising their beloved roles of Parvati and Om from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. The reunion of Tulsi (Smriti Irani) and Parvati on-screen marked a heartfelt tribute to the classic series’ 25th anniversary, evoking nostalgia among longtime viewers.

Bill Gates Makes a Special Guest Appearance

In a surprising twist, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is set to break new ground by featuring a virtual appearance from global philanthropist Bill Gates. According to an exclusive report by ETimes, the storyline will include a three-episode arc showcasing a video call between Gates and Smriti Irani’s character, Tulsi Virani. The collaboration aims to raise awareness about maternal and newborn health, aligning with the initiatives of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

A source from the show explained to the publication, "The storyline focuses on creating and improving awareness about the health of pregnant women and newborns. Since the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation actively works on these causes, the collaboration came about naturally. Smriti wanted to use the show as a platform to promote health and social awareness through storytelling."

Smriti Irani Champions Social Causes On and Off Screen

At the recent Bombay Times Fashion event, Irani emphasised her support for traditional handloom sarees, wearing a piece from Gaurang Shah’s collection. She told Mumbai Mirror, "I've always believed that a saree is never limiting for a woman. It's graceful, carries a piece of our history, and exudes dignity. It doesn't confine a woman to a particular size or body type."

Irani further discussed the show's bold storylines, including one where her on-screen daughter files a false domestic violence case against her in-laws. "Can we stand up for such men? That is not something you would normally expect on a television show or film, as people often say we are not progressive enough," she remarked.