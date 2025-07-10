‘Boston Blue’ Shakes Things Up With Major Recasting Of Sean Reagan Role

New Delhi: In a surprising twist ahead of its anticipated debut, Boston Blue, the upcoming spinoff of CBS’s long-running police procedural Blue Bloods, has made a significant change to its cast. The role of Sean Reagan, youngest son of Donnie Wahlberg’s character, Danny Reagan, has been recast, sparking conversation among longtime fans of the original series.

Amonsen Replaces Terraciano

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Mika Amonsen, 35, has officially joined the cast of Boston Blue and will step into the role of Sean Reagan. This marks a notable shift, as the character was originally played by Andrew Terraciano for all 14 seasons of Blue Bloods. Terraciano, who began playing Sean as a child, became a familiar and beloved presence throughout the series’ decade-plus run. No specific reason for the sudden recasting was provided at the time of the announcement, and CBS has yet to issue an official statement on the change.

Amonsen’s casting introduces an entirely new interpretation of the character, now an adult, potentially signalling a shift in tone and storyline as Boston Blue carves its own identity within the Reagan family legacy.

Wahlberg Teases Future

Donnie Wahlberg, who will reprise his role as Danny Reagan, expressed excitement about the next phase of the franchise. In a March 2025 Instagram post, he wrote:

“So excited to carry on the tradition, to share so many surprises, to answer some unanswered questions and to welcome all of you — to #BostonBlue! The next chapter in the #BlueBloods legacy begins. I can’t wait. See you CBS fall!”

Wahlberg, who also serves as an executive producer on the new series, has teased that Boston Blue will remain deeply connected to the Blue Bloods universe. He previously hinted that fans could expect familiar faces to return for guest appearances, although no specific cameos have been confirmed.

Boston Blue Premiere Details

Set to premiere this fall on CBS, Boston Blue will occupy the same Friday 10 p.m. time slot that Blue Bloods held for more than a decade.

Behind the scenes, Boston Blue is backed by a powerhouse production team. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television. Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis, known for their work on L.A.’s Finest and The Blacklist, will serve as showrunners and executive producers. Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg will also executive produce.