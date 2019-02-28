हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Brooklyn Nine-Nine

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' renewed for season 7

Popular TV show "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" has been renewed for season seven.

Pic Courtesy: Show Still

Los Angeles: Popular TV show "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" has been renewed for season seven.

NBC on Wednesday announced that it has resumed the comedy series for the seventh season, reports variety.com.

The show was picked up by NBC for a sixth season just one day after Fox cancelled the show last year.

"It has been one of our great joys as a network to give `Brooklyn Nine-Nine` a second life," said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment. 

Created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" is an American police television sitcom, and tackles issues like police brutality, racial profiling, corrupt prisons and anti-LGBT discrimination. 

The first season was aired in 2013.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7
