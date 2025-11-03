Advertisement
MALTI CHAHAR

'Camera Me Jhooth Kaise Bol Skta Hai…' Malti Chahar Questions Amaal Mallik’s Version Of Their Past - WATCH

A recent promo released by the makers on social media features Malti Chahar confronting Amaal Mallik and accusing him of lying about their relationship on camera.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 09:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Camera Me Jhooth Kaise Bol Skta Hai…' Malti Chahar Questions Amaal Mallik's Version Of Their Past - WATCH

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 19 is once again making headlines after contestant Malti Chahar accused fellow housemate Amaal Mallik of misrepresenting their prior acquaintance. The drama unfolded in the latest promo, sparking renewed speculation about the nature of their relationship among both housemates and viewers.

Tension Surfaces in the House

The exchange between Malti and Amaal was tense, as both addressed the controversy directly in front of other contestants. Amaal confronted Malti for discussing him with others, saying, "Malti, you’re again having a group discussion about me."

Also Read | Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Ashnoor Kaur's Father SLAMS Kunickaa, Neelam And Tanya For Body Shaming

Rumors Intensify

A swirl of rumours has surrounded the pair, with some viewers speculating that Malti was the “special friend” Amaal had often referenced in the house. Until now, neither contestant had publicly clarified the extent of their relationship. The recent promo, however, has brought the issue into the open, with fellow housemates also weighing in.

Housemates Weigh In

During the episode, Shehbaaz prompted Tanya Mittal to reveal what Amaal had told her about Malti. Tanya stated, "He has met her once for 5 minutes."

Malti, however, directly challenged Amaal’s statement. She said, "Should I say everything? Even my father knows when we met and when we didn’t. And how can you lie on camera? I can prove this in two minutes."

Malti further emphasised that her interactions with Amaal extended beyond a brief five-minute meeting, asserting that she knew him better than Amaal had suggested.

Take a look:

With the promo release, speculation about the Malti-Amaal relationship has intensified both inside and outside the Bigg Boss 19 house. Fans are now eager to see if further details will emerge and how this confrontation will influence the dynamics among contestants in the coming episodes.

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor at Zee's entertainment desk. Ahana is your next-door film critic, who loves examining movies from two dimensions. She will also be the first to pick a story wit... Read more

