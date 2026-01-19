Can This Love Be Translated? Review: A Thoughtful Exploration Of Love, Language And Patience

Written by: The Hong Sisters

Directed by: Yoo Young-eun

Cast: Kim Seon-ho as Joo Ho-jin, a multilingual interpreter.

Go Youn-jung as Cha Mu-hee, a rising actress.

Sota Fukushi as Hiro Kurosawa, a Japanese actor.

Lee E-dam as Shin Ji-sun, a producer.

Choi Woo-sung as Kim Yong-u, Mu-hee's manager.

Release Date: January 16, 2026

Episodes: 12

Rating: 3/5

Can This Love Be Translated? Review: With a trailer this strong, expectations were naturally high, and the drama delivers exactly what the preview promised. Can This Love Be Translated? arrives as a calming presence amid chaos, offering a thoughtful story rather than a loud spectacle.

More Than a Romance

At its core, the series explores a simple but profound idea: words can be precise and intentions sincere, yet understanding can still slip through the cracks. Though framed as a romantic drama, it functions more as an emotional study, suggesting that love depends less on fluency and more on patience.

About Can This Love Be Translated?

The story centers on Joo Ho-jin (Kim Seon-ho), a skilled Korean interpreter whose life revolves around accuracy, nuance, and emotional restraint. He is quiet, weary, and burdened by unresolved feelings. Enter Cha Mu-hee (Go Youn-jung), a struggling actress who rose to fame through her alter ego DoRami, a character that continues to linger in her mind. Their meeting feels accidental, but as K-dramas often imply, chance encounters rarely are.

When these two worlds collide, the drama shifts focus from romance as destiny to romance as effort. Listening, miscommunication, emotional missteps, and the slow process of truly understanding another person take centre stage. Rather than prioritising grand romantic gestures, the narrative emphasises self-awareness, insecurity, and internal conflict. Cha Mu-hee’s journey through overthinking and self-doubt is portrayed with sensitivity and depth.

One memorable line captures the heart of the drama: “We may not speak the same language, but things that feel warm or taste sweet are surely universal.”

That line highlights the drama’s central lesson: emotions do not require translation. Warmth, comfort, and affection are felt instinctively, regardless of language or background. While words can fail or be misunderstood, feelings often communicate more honestly. The series suggests that genuine connection is built not through perfect expression, but through shared emotional experiences that feel familiar and safe, even in silence.

Not for Those Seeking Fast Action

With only 12 episodes, the story still feels stretched at times. The plot does not rush; it waits. Whether that feels poetic or dull depends entirely on patience.

The slow pacing feels justified, allowing space for small conversations and gradual understanding. A compelling side story reinforces the central theme: two people connecting across different languages, proving that love extends far beyond words.

Written by the Hong Sisters, known for emotionally rich storytelling, this drama chooses subtlety over excess. There is no overwhelming trauma or melodrama. Instead, the focus remains on quiet mental and emotional struggles.

Visually, the series is stunning. Each location is filmed with care, making every frame feel intentional.

Can This Love Be Translated? is not a conventional fluffy romance. It leans toward introspection rather than passion. For viewers drawn to soft, gentle romance and stories centered on self-understanding, this drama stands out as a rewarding watch.