Celebrate International Women's Day as &PrivéHD presents Womyn In Power

&PrivéHD, the premium destination for nuanced cinema brings 22 powerful stories that show women rising above stereotypes and living their dream all through the month of March. This women's day, &PrivéHD takes you to the other side of riveting stories of women who broke stereotypes to reach their dreams.

Keep this proposition in mind, the channel supports the #EachForEqual Initiative by bringing Womyn In Power. Available on Zee Prime English Pack, the property, Womyn In Power brings some of the Academy Award-winning titles from March 2, 2020, onwards, weeknights at 9 only on &PrivéHD.

Women have achieved a lot more in every genre and proved themselves time and again. The channel celebrates these dynamic women through movies like Miss Sloane, Gemini, Julie and Julia, Erin Brockovich, The New Romantic, Puzzle, Gloria Bell, The Iron Lady, Morning Glory and some more as month special. With this inspiring lineup, the channel promises you exciting content. The lineup narrates compelling stories of powerful women which will inspire every non-conformist and promises viewers an exciting experience. From winning hearts to winning awards, these movies are inked in the hearts of viewers depicting what women can accomplish.

So, witness the finest works of cinema which tells us stories of inspiring women around the globe as &PrivéHD brings 'Womyn In Power', from March 2, 2020, weeknights at 9.

 

