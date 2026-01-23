Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3009987https://zeenews.india.com/television/celebrity-couple-prince-narula-and-yuvika-chaudhary-set-to-join-reality-show-the-50-3009987.html
NewsEntertainmentTelevisionCelebrity couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary set to join reality show ‘The 50’
THE 50

Celebrity couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary set to join reality show ‘The 50’

Celebrity couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have officially confirmed their participation in the upcoming reality show 'The 50'.

|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 10:28 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Celebrity couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary set to join reality show ‘The 50’(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: The celebrity couple, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, are set to enter the upcoming reality show 'The 50' together, which is set to commence from February 1.
 
Prince Narula is popular for his consecutive wins in the popular reality shows of India, which include Roadies, Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss. The actor appeared with his wife, Yuvika Chaudhary, in the ninth edition of Nach Baliye, where they emerged victorious.

 
 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PRINCE YUVIKA NARULA  (@princenarula)

Their joint entry is expected to introduce their powerful relationship dynamic to the evolving players' lineup, where individual decisions, alliances, and mental strength will be constantly tested.
 
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary shared their respective 'The 50' invitations on their Instagram handles.
 
 "The Lion ka bulawa aaya ho aur hum na aaye aisa ho hi nahi sakta! (The Lion called us and we don't come, it cannot happen)", wrote Prince Narula on his Instagram handle.

 

Yuvika expressed her excitement for the upcoming show by sharing a video with her adorable pet dog.

 "Ek naayi shuruaat (A new beginning). Excited for The 50!" wrote Yuvika.

Speaking about entering The 50, Prince recalled the contribution of the reality shows in his life. He described the upcoming competition as a "homecoming" for him.
 
"Every reality show I've been a part of has played a crucial role in shaping who I am today. I've been blessed not only with victories but with immense love and loyalty from the audience, which means everything to me. The 50 feels like a homecoming, it brings together everything I thrive on: high-pressure games, leadership, and competition. Challenges have always been my strongest suit, and this time I'm stepping in with experience, clarity, and hunger. I'm here to push limits, dominate the game, and reclaim my throne," said Prince Narula as quoted in a press note.
 
As for Yuvika, the actress called 'Bigg Boss' a "life-changing chapter" in her life. She expressed her excitement for the upcoming show.

She said, "Bigg Boss was a life-changing chapter for me. It taught me resilience, self-belief, and strength, both personally and professionally. But 'The 50' marks a new beginning, where I return to the arena on my own terms. Life has evolved, I've evolved and today I stand stronger, more focused, and more self-aware than ever before. This journey is about proving my individual strength, my mental toughness, and my determination to go all the way. I'm not here just to participate; I'm here to compete, to rise, and to finish at the very top," as quoted in a press note.

In terms of couples, another popular jodi is also set to enter the show, Nikki Tamboli and Arbaaz Patel.

 Arbaaz Patel was last seen in the show 'Rise and Fall', where actor Arjun Bijlani emerged victorious.
 
As 'The 50' continues to unveil its players, anticipation continues to build around a show that celebrates real personalities, mental resilience, and authentic gameplay.
 
The show will stream on JioHotstar from February 1 at 9:00 PM, and will air on Colors at 10:30 PM. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

J&K news
J-K: Authorities neutralise Pakistani JeM terrorist in Kathua district
Technology
WEF 2026: India emerges as major AI force backed by reforms, digital infra
Jammu and Kashmir
Heavy Snowfall Turns Kashmir into ‘Winter Paradise’; Flights Cancelled, Highwa
Technology
Goodbye to Chinese smartphone monopoly? India likely to launch domestic phones
Uttar Pradesh
UP:Devotees take holy dip at Saryu Ghat amid chilly weather on Basant Panchami
PM Modi In Tamil Nadu
In Tamil Nadu, PM Modi takes 'CMC govt' jibe at DMK; says voters betrayed
ibps rrb clerk prelims result 2025 out
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Out: Check details here
PM Modi kerala
PM Modi notices boy holding his portrait during Kerala rally, says this next..
cbse recruitment 2026
CBSE Recruitment 2026: Admit card for Group A, B and C exams expected soon
ibps rrb clerk prelims result 2025 out
CBSE Recruitment 2026: Admit card for Group A, B and C exams expected shortly