Celebrity couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary set to join reality show ‘The 50’

Mumbai: The celebrity couple, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, are set to enter the upcoming reality show 'The 50' together, which is set to commence from February 1.



Prince Narula is popular for his consecutive wins in the popular reality shows of India, which include Roadies, Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss. The actor appeared with his wife, Yuvika Chaudhary, in the ninth edition of Nach Baliye, where they emerged victorious.

Their joint entry is expected to introduce their powerful relationship dynamic to the evolving players' lineup, where individual decisions, alliances, and mental strength will be constantly tested.



Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary shared their respective 'The 50' invitations on their Instagram handles.



"The Lion ka bulawa aaya ho aur hum na aaye aisa ho hi nahi sakta! (The Lion called us and we don't come, it cannot happen)", wrote Prince Narula on his Instagram handle.

Yuvika expressed her excitement for the upcoming show by sharing a video with her adorable pet dog.

"Ek naayi shuruaat (A new beginning). Excited for The 50!" wrote Yuvika.

Speaking about entering The 50, Prince recalled the contribution of the reality shows in his life. He described the upcoming competition as a "homecoming" for him.



"Every reality show I've been a part of has played a crucial role in shaping who I am today. I've been blessed not only with victories but with immense love and loyalty from the audience, which means everything to me. The 50 feels like a homecoming, it brings together everything I thrive on: high-pressure games, leadership, and competition. Challenges have always been my strongest suit, and this time I'm stepping in with experience, clarity, and hunger. I'm here to push limits, dominate the game, and reclaim my throne," said Prince Narula as quoted in a press note.



As for Yuvika, the actress called 'Bigg Boss' a "life-changing chapter" in her life. She expressed her excitement for the upcoming show.

She said, "Bigg Boss was a life-changing chapter for me. It taught me resilience, self-belief, and strength, both personally and professionally. But 'The 50' marks a new beginning, where I return to the arena on my own terms. Life has evolved, I've evolved and today I stand stronger, more focused, and more self-aware than ever before. This journey is about proving my individual strength, my mental toughness, and my determination to go all the way. I'm not here just to participate; I'm here to compete, to rise, and to finish at the very top," as quoted in a press note.

In terms of couples, another popular jodi is also set to enter the show, Nikki Tamboli and Arbaaz Patel.

Arbaaz Patel was last seen in the show 'Rise and Fall', where actor Arjun Bijlani emerged victorious.



As 'The 50' continues to unveil its players, anticipation continues to build around a show that celebrates real personalities, mental resilience, and authentic gameplay.



The show will stream on JioHotstar from February 1 at 9:00 PM, and will air on Colors at 10:30 PM.