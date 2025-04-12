Celebrity Masterchef: Gaurav Khanna Wins Golden Trophy, Takes Home Rs 20 Lakh Prize

Mumbai: The results of Celebrity MasterChef are out and actor Gaurav Khanna has emerged as the winner.

He was awarded the golden Celebrity MasterChef trophy, over Rs 20 lakh prize money and the coveted chef's coat. With his culinary skills, he managed to win everyone's hearts throughout the show and ultimately the finale round.

Announcing the results, Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram wrote, " From the TV screen to the MasterChef title, Gaurav Khanna has done it all! Announcing India's first Celebrity MasterChef winner!"

While Nikki Tamboli came in as the first runner-up, Tejasswi Prakash was declared the second runner-up.

The show was judged by Farah Khan, Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar. During the finale round, renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor marked his special appearance.

During the finale episode, Gaurav even got emotional when chefs praised him for his dish. Farah, Sanjeev Kapoor and Ranveer Brar hugged him and lauded him

"Ab tak shayad emotions se bhag kar yahan tak pahuche ho. Aaj se zindagi shuru karo, emotions se jud ke," Sanjeev Kapoor told Gaurav.

Besides Gaurav, Nikki and Tejasswi, the Celebrity MasterChef featured contestants like Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, Abhijeet Sawant, Rajiv Adatia, Faisal Shaikh, and Usha Nadkarni among others.