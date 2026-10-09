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Chaar Yaar on OTT: When and where to watch Purav Jha's upcoming crime drama series

Content creator Purav Jha’s upcoming eight-episode crime drama series Chaar Yaar, set in early-2000s Mumbai and co-starring Sai Tamhankar and Sikander Kher, will premiere on OTT.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 07:55 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 07:55 PM IST
Chaar Yaar on OTT: When and where to watch Purav Jha's upcoming crime drama series
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