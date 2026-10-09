Mumbai: Content creator Purav Jha starrer 'Chaar Yaar' series is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video on October 23.
The eight-episode series also stars Naman Jain, Saqib Ayyub, and Prayrak Mehta, alongside Sai Tamhankar, Sikander Kher, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Tailang, Chunky Panday, and Bhagavathi Perumal. It is directed by Vinay Waikuland and written by Sambit Mishra and Saurabh Sawant.
Prime Video shared the release date on its Instagram handle on Friday.
According to the press note shared by the makers, the film is a tale of four friends who navigate the realities of middle-class life, family responsibilities and dreams of a better future. The movie is set against a gritty and vibrant backdrop of early-2000s Mumbai.
"Their shared struggles form the foundation of an unbreakable friendship until one fateful decision, born out of necessity, pulls them into a world of crime, gangsters, and relentless police pursuit. What begins as a desperate attempt to change their circumstances soon spirals into a high-stakes ride where their friendship is their only armour, and every choice brings them closer to danger," read the synopsis of the film as quoted in a press note.
The film is produced by Pranati Nagarsheth, Niraj Nagarsheth, and P.S. Shyam, under the banner of Pink Window Production Pvt. Ltd. and developed by BBC Studios India.
The series is created by Vinay Waikul, S. Hussain Zaidi, Sambit Mishra, and Saurabh Sawant. Tha fans of Purav Jha, who has been creating headlines with his digital content, are eagerly waiting for the series.
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