Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Ranveer Brar pay emotional tribute to Ratna Tamang on MasterChef India

New Delhi: MasterChef India has always been more than just a culinary competition—it has been a platform for extraordinary human stories that inspire millions across the country. In the latest episode of the popular cooking reality show, judges Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Ranveer Brar paid a heartfelt tribute to Nepalese chef and internet sensation Ratna Tamang, whose journey continues to move viewers nationwide.

Ratna Tamang first captured national attention during his MasterChef India audition when he stunned judges and audiences alike by preparing a dish using specialised adaptive tools despite having lost both his hands in a tragic accident in 2015. His calm precision and resilience turned his audition into a viral moment and a symbol of courage and determination.

Returning to the MasterChef kitchen as a special guest, Ratna was warmly welcomed by Chef Ranveer Brar, who asked him how life had changed since his memorable appearance on the show. Reflecting on his journey, Ratna said, “When the video came out, people started congratulating me, and my followers and subscribers increased rapidly. Everything that happened in my life after that began with MasterChef. So, thank you very much.”

The emotional moment left the judges visibly moved. Chef Vikas Khanna expressed deep admiration for Ratna’s strength and spirit, saying, “We bow our heads in front of you because you have not only taught India, but the entire world about courage.”

Chef Ranveer Brar echoed similar sentiments and added, “I am grateful to you because you taught me a very big lesson in life that day.”

Ratna Tamang’s story stands as a powerful reminder that determination and passion can overcome even the most difficult circumstances. His journey reflects the essence of MasterChef India’s spirit—celebrating talent, resilience, and the human will to rise above adversity.

The special episode is part of MasterChef India’s ongoing Special Week, which airs from Monday to Friday at 8:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.