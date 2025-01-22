Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya TV Show Takes 6-Year Leap: Karthik And I No Longer Together

New Delhi: The popular show Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya on Sun Neo is all set to take a big leap of six years, bringing exciting twists and turns for the audience. Viewers will witness significant changes in various relationships, especially between Karthik, played by Ashish Dixit, and Vaishnavi, portrayed by Brinda Dahal. The leap promises to add more drama, emotions, and challenges to their bond, keeping fans hooked.

Brinda Dahal shared her thoughts about the leap in the show, saying, "As you may have noticed, Vaishnavi now has two daughters. After the leap, these little girls will be replaced by two slightly older child actors, which will bring a fresh energy to the story. With the leap, many things in the storyline will change. The biggest change for Vaishnavi is that she now has to take on the huge responsibility of raising a daughter on her own."

Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya actress further explained, "Karthik and I are no longer living together, which has brought many difficulties into my life. I have to navigate the challenges of being a single mother while dealing with the emotional distance between us. The most interesting part of the story will be to see whether Karthik and I can overcome our differences and reunite as a family."

After a 6-year leap, what will Vaishnavi and Karthik's lives look like? Will they ever reunite, or will Chhathi Maiyya help Vaishnavi find her way back to Karthik? Or will there be a surprising new twist in their story?

